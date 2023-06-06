

Standard Bank celebrates its 24th founding anniversary



Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed,Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md. Manjur Alam, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, besides Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat, acting Company Secretary and Divisional Heads at Head Office and all Branches participated in the event.



Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, cut a cake as part of the 24th Founding Anniversary celebrations in presence ofboard members. He thanks the Sponsors and Directors of the bank and called upon all SBL family to follow the path of Shari`ah properly in their banking activities as well as in their personal lives and expected everyone's spontaneous participation in the development of the bank's prosperity and services.

At the end, a Doa Mahfil was held on online platform seeking blessings of almighty Allahfor progress and prosperity of the Bank. Mawlana Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, eminent Islamic scholar, Imam and Khatib of Baridhara UN Road Mosque and Member of the Shari`ah Board of the Bank conducted the prayers.



