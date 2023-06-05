Four cops testify against Arav







Arav Khan, a gold trader, came to the limelight recently following media reports after national cricketer Shakib Al Hasan attended the inauguration of his jewellery shop in Dubai.



Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader recorded the statements of the cops and fixed July 6 for next hearing in the case.

The witnesses are Khligaon Zonal team Inspector Arifur Rahman, Assistant Sub Inspector Rubel Shikder, Constables Enamul and Shah Alam Mondol.



With the four, a total of ten prosecution witnesses testified in the case so far.



The other accused in this case are Arav's first wife Suraiya Akter Keya, Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hasan and Didar Pathan. Arav and his wife Kaya are absconding. Police Inspector Mamun was killed in Banani on July 7 in 2018.



On July 10, the charred body of Mamun was recovered from a forest in Rayerdia area of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district.



After the investigation, on March 31 in 2019, the police submitted a charge sheet in court against eight people, including Rahmat Ullah and Rabiul Islam.



Rahmatullah, along with Inspector Mamun, went to House 5 on Road 2 of Banani to celebrate the birthday of a model.



The accused beat Mamun to death and took the body to Ulukhula of Gazipur where they left the body after pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire.



On May 9, another Dhaka court sentenced Arav Khan to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in an arms case filed against him in January 2015. Arav Khan, who runs a jewellery store in Dubai, has an Interpol red alert against him.



