Azmat Ullah made GDA Chairman for 3 years







The government made Azmat Ullah Khan the Chairman of the GDA and a notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday.



It was said that according to the Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha Act-2020, Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed the Chairman of Gazipur GDA for a period of three years from the date of joining on the condition of severing relationship with other institutions and organizations.

It also stated that other terms of this appointment will be determined by the approved contract.



According to the notification, Azmat Ullah Khan has to resign from the post of President of Gazipur city AL.



Gazipur city Awami League (AL) President Azmat Ullah Khan, the recently defeated mayoral candidate from AL in Gazipur City Corporation elections, has been made the Chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA).The government made Azmat Ullah Khan the Chairman of the GDA and a notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday.It was said that according to the Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha Act-2020, Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed the Chairman of Gazipur GDA for a period of three years from the date of joining on the condition of severing relationship with other institutions and organizations.It also stated that other terms of this appointment will be determined by the approved contract.According to the notification, Azmat Ullah Khan has to resign from the post of President of Gazipur city AL.