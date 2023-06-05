Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Azmat Ullah made GDA Chairman for 3 years

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

Gazipur city Awami League (AL) President Azmat Ullah Khan, the recently defeated mayoral candidate from AL in Gazipur City Corporation elections, has been made the Chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA).

The government made Azmat Ullah Khan the Chairman of the GDA and a notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday.

It was said that according to the Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha Act-2020, Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed the Chairman of Gazipur GDA for a period of three years from the date of joining on the condition of severing relationship with other institutions and organizations.

It also stated that other terms of this appointment will be determined by the approved contract.

According to the notification, Azmat Ullah Khan has to resign from the post of President of Gazipur city AL.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Four cops testify against Arav
Imran Khan openly accuses military of trying to destroy his party
Azmat Ullah made GDA Chairman for 3 years
3 more dengue patients die
Technical glitch behind Odisha train crash: Indian minister
14-party alliance terms US visa policy motivated   
World Environment Day today


Latest News
Siblings died from 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft