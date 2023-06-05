Video
latest
Home Front Page

3 more dengue patients die

68 more Covid-19 cases

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105



Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 16 this year.

During the period, 97 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 87 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 387 dengue patients, including 338 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,376 dengue cases, 1,973 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Meanwhile, the country  reported 68 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.
 
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,809, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 5.25 percent from Tuesday's 4.23 percent as 1,294samples were tested.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.4 percent. However, the death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 percent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    �UNB


