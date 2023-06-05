14-party alliance terms US visa policy motivated   







He said this in response to questions from journalists after the meeting at his residence at Eskaton in the capital on Sunday.



He said various issues were discussed at the meeting, including the existing political situation and new US visa policy.

Amu said, "The US visa policy appears to be unsolicited and so it seems malicious. It is being applied to favour some. We believe that the nation will be united in upholding the Constitution. We are committed to hold a fair and free election. We do not wish any further interference in this matter."



Replying on a query on the 14-party alliance criticising the visa policy whereas Awami League general secretary claimed the visa policy did not target them, Amir Hossain Amu said, "We deem the US visa policy unwarranted. Incidentally, this is not a meeting of Awami League. It's a meeting of the 14-party alliance. Keep in mind we are not rubber stamp. There are 13 other parties here and not all are Awami Leaguers. You must keep that in mind."



"The 14-party alliance will say what it feels here. It is not up to us what the other parties say. We will declare whatever comes up in the discussion," he added.



Amir Hossain Amu said, "We think it can be helpful for those who want to disrupt the election with various excuses and question the election. Aiming at that direction, we want to say. If any other country has doubts, they can sit down and decide whether there is any loophole in the Constitution or not. Let them see and discuss. But the election should be held on the basis of the Constitution."



In response to another question, he said, "We think this nation respects the Constitution. No party is outside the nation and no party is without public support. Everyone should participate out of trust in people, trust in Constitutional elections. All parties are invited to participate in the elections for the sake of fair elections. If there is a large following of a party, the administration cannot ignore the followers and go against them."



Amu said that 14 parties have expressed their concern about increasing prices of goods in the meeting. The alliance has called upon the concerned to normalize the market situation quickly.



Regarding the budget, he said that increasing the price of pen and paper can cause disruption in education and may disrupt the press. So we think the price of paper and pen should be reduced. The tax levied should be withdrawn.



On June 6, 14 parties will hold a public meeting in the afternoon at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on the overall situation in the country.



Amir Hossain Amu presided over the meeting of 14-party alliance. the Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon, Samyabadi Dal of Bangladesh General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation President Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Communist Kendra Convener Wazedul Islam and Ganatantri Party General Secretary Shahadat Hossain were present at the meeting among others.



The 14-party alliance termed the new visa policy of the United States (US) as motivated ahead of the general elections. Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator and spokesperson of the alliance and member of the advisory council of the ruling Awami League (AL), said this at a meeting of the alliance in the city on Sunday.He said this in response to questions from journalists after the meeting at his residence at Eskaton in the capital on Sunday.He said various issues were discussed at the meeting, including the existing political situation and new US visa policy.Amu said, "The US visa policy appears to be unsolicited and so it seems malicious. It is being applied to favour some. We believe that the nation will be united in upholding the Constitution. We are committed to hold a fair and free election. We do not wish any further interference in this matter."Replying on a query on the 14-party alliance criticising the visa policy whereas Awami League general secretary claimed the visa policy did not target them, Amir Hossain Amu said, "We deem the US visa policy unwarranted. Incidentally, this is not a meeting of Awami League. It's a meeting of the 14-party alliance. Keep in mind we are not rubber stamp. There are 13 other parties here and not all are Awami Leaguers. You must keep that in mind.""The 14-party alliance will say what it feels here. It is not up to us what the other parties say. We will declare whatever comes up in the discussion," he added.Amir Hossain Amu said, "We think it can be helpful for those who want to disrupt the election with various excuses and question the election. Aiming at that direction, we want to say. If any other country has doubts, they can sit down and decide whether there is any loophole in the Constitution or not. Let them see and discuss. But the election should be held on the basis of the Constitution."In response to another question, he said, "We think this nation respects the Constitution. No party is outside the nation and no party is without public support. Everyone should participate out of trust in people, trust in Constitutional elections. All parties are invited to participate in the elections for the sake of fair elections. If there is a large following of a party, the administration cannot ignore the followers and go against them."Amu said that 14 parties have expressed their concern about increasing prices of goods in the meeting. The alliance has called upon the concerned to normalize the market situation quickly.Regarding the budget, he said that increasing the price of pen and paper can cause disruption in education and may disrupt the press. So we think the price of paper and pen should be reduced. The tax levied should be withdrawn.On June 6, 14 parties will hold a public meeting in the afternoon at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on the overall situation in the country.Amir Hossain Amu presided over the meeting of 14-party alliance. the Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon, Samyabadi Dal of Bangladesh General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation President Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Communist Kendra Convener Wazedul Islam and Ganatantri Party General Secretary Shahadat Hossain were present at the meeting among others.