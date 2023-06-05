PM to decide when polls time govt would be formed: Law Minister







He said all this after speaking as the chief guest at inauguration of training course for judges trying corruption cases at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI).



"According to the Constitution, our state is governed by Westminster parliamentary system. Therefore, the Prime Minister will decide when an election time small government would be formed," he said.

The PM has already provided an outline of who can participate in the election-time government, he added.



Referring to UN special rapporteur's remarks on Digital Security Act, Anis said the government understood the need for amending the act long before the UN special rapporteur did.



He said the Digital Security Act will be amended by September to stop the misuse and abuse of the Act.

"Some amendments to the Digital Security Act will be required to stop its abuse and we already discussed the issue," he said.



"The amendment doesn't depend on anyone's prescription. We have already acknowledged the misuse of the act, and are now taking steps to prevent it," he said.



He said that there was no need for the Prime Minister to resign, to head the election-time government.

The prime minister may form a cabinet as needed during the election time, he said.



Replying to a question regarding amending the Representation of the People Order, he said cancelling the whole election of a constituency for irregularities in one or few polling centres was unconstitutional.



Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, who attended the programme as special guest, said that training increases the knowledge of the person. Training combines many things by facilitating correction of previous mistakes. Corruption exists in all countries of the world, but the degree varies.



He also said that the judiciary and the ACC had the same objective and that training will play a good role.



"We must be free from temptation. Everyone should play their due role against corruption in the society. It is very difficult to give a charge sheet to prove a corruption case. That's why we have to work together," he said.



Chaired by JATI Director General Nazmun Ara Sultana the session was attended by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry's Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.



