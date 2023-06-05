Govt allows onion imports today







The government on Sunday decided to issue permits for importing onions from Monday in response to surging prices of the essential kitchen ingredient.The Ministry of Agriculture has taken the decision in the interest of consumers, in order to alleviate sufferings of people with limited income due to the abnormal increase in onion prices.Kamrul Islam, the public relations officer of the ministry, disclosed the development on Sunday.On Sunday, onion prices reached as high as Tk100 per kg in various kitchen markets across the country, making it unaffordable for low-income people to purchase.