Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:46 PM
PM inaugurates Chilahati Express

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

New intercity passenger train 'has been launched on Nilphamari's Chilahati to Dhaka route. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the train virtually from Ganabhaban, her official residence in the capital, at around 10:00am on Sunday.

After the inauguration, the train left for Dhaka from Chilahati railway station in Nilphamari.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the operation of the train by blowing a whistle and waving a flag.

At this time, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Nilphamari-2 MP and Prominent Actor Asaduzzaman Noor and railway officials were present in the event organized at Chilahati Railway Station premises.
 
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the programme.

The new Chilahati Express, having the capacity of carrying 800 passengers with modern facilities, will run across the Chilahati-Dhaka-Chilahati route six-day in a week.

Chilahati Railway Station is an important intersection in Nilphamari district as the Haldibari-Chilahati route was revived to resume rail communication between Bangladesh and India.

Alongside goods-laden wagons, the inter-country rail Mitali Express is running on this route.

Now, 142 new trains are running for passengers' movement including the Chilahati Express.


