Nasrul seeks pardon of countrymen for load-shedding







He, however, assured that the ongoing load shedding situation is expected to ease in the next two weeks.



"We have been working for last two months to address the matter. But we need to tackle several challenges. The current economic situation, as well as, supply of oil and gas requires focused efforts," Nasrul said while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office.

He claimed that the problem has been created due to inadequate supply of coal and gas, but it is only temporary. It would be solved soon. "We are sorry for the prevailing load shedding situation. I'm sorry."



"There is no need to be disappointed as we are actively working towards improving the situation within the next two weeks," he assured.



"Currently there is load-shedding of up to 2,500 MW,' Nasrul said, adding, "Hopefully, we will be able to significantly reduce the level. We are diligently working to resolve the issue and it will be solved very soon."



Meanwhile, the second unit of the Payra 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant is going to shut down by Monday due to a persistent coal shortage, and there is no alternative to improve the supply situation.



It is one of the major plants for demand management in the current situation. Its first unit was closed down on May 25, which had a significant impact on the electricity supply situation in the southern part and a portion of central Bangladesh.



Nasrul said the problem with electricity intensified as several power plants have not been in operation.



At present, the country has a total of 64 furnace oil-based power plants with a combined capacity of 5,973 MW. Around half of this plant runs at partial capacity due to the fuel crisis that resulted when the owners of the plant banned importing energy over a fund shortage.



Besides, there are seven coal-fired plants with 2,692 MW of capacity, but the production limit is 1,400 MW due to a coal shortage.



