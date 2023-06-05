Police Jt Comm’r Hamida to get PM’s Nat’l Award for roof garden today





The President's Police Medal winner Hamida Parveen, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner, has been awarded another national award for creating a beautiful garden on the roof top of the Bangladesh Police Women Support and Investigation Division office.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to hand over the medal to her at the 20th Environment Day in the city today.She applied for the Prime Minister's National Award in Plantation-2021 with pictorial information of her rooftop garden.