Illegal Wealth Case

5 more PWs depose against Tarique

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Court Correspondent


Five more prosecution witnesses (PW) testified before the trial court on Monday in a graft case filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

With the five a total fifteen prosecution witnesses testified in the court.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court on Monday recorded their statements and fixed today (Monday) for next hearing of the case.

The witnesses are  Khandoker  Shahidur Rahman , a banker,  Selim Bhuiyan, Chairman of International Travel Corporation,  Shahidul Islam,  Manager of International Travel Corporation,   AKM Hamidur Ragman, Sales Manager of  International Travel Corporation and  Jasmine Akhter, officer, Publication Department of Dhaka District Administration .

Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

On April 13, the court framed charges against Tarique and his wife.
 
Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in one of these cases.

On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements. After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31 in 2009.


