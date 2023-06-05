|
Man hacked to death by son in Sylhet
|
A man was hacked to death allegedly by his son in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila on Saturday over a silly matter.
The deceased was identified as Sadhu Patro, 60, resident of the upazila's Ahmed Nagar Kalichari Chakanagul Cha-Bagan area.
According to locals, there was an argument between the man and his son Chaitanya Patro, 22, and at one stage the son hacked his father with a sharp weapon.
Locals rushed him to the Sylhet M.A.G. Osmani Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.
A case was filed in this regard, he said. �UNB