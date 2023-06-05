Man hacked to death by son in Sylhet







The deceased was identified as Sadhu Patro, 60, resident of the upazila's Ahmed Nagar Kalichari Chakanagul Cha-Bagan area.



According to locals, there was an argument between the man and his son Chaitanya Patro, 22, and at one stage the son hacked his father with a sharp weapon.

Locals rushed him to the Sylhet M.A.G. Osmani Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.



On information, police conducted a drive in the area and detained him, said Omar Faruque, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station.

A case was filed in this regard, he said. �UNB

