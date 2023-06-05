GBS Edn Summit held in Dhaka







GEDU Global group Chief Executive Officer Dr Vishwajeet Rana attended the programme as guest of honour, according to a press release.



South Asia region's Associate Director Ashu Mogla and Asim Dutta from UK business development, Bangladesh Country Head Kuber Kapoor and Senior Business Development Manager Nakeeb Rahman were also present on the occasion.

GBS is providing higher education at its campuses in Dubai, Malta, and the United Kingdom to adapt to the rapidly changing world.



To prepare students for the evolving job market and promote lifelong learning, as such GBS in its education programmes, emphasises the development of essential future work skills with an interdisciplinary approach to education, the press release reads.



An education summit was held on Saturday to promote higher studies in finance, accounting and other areas of business management in Dhaka. The Global Banking School (GBS) organized the summit at a city hotel.GEDU Global group Chief Executive Officer Dr Vishwajeet Rana attended the programme as guest of honour, according to a press release.South Asia region's Associate Director Ashu Mogla and Asim Dutta from UK business development, Bangladesh Country Head Kuber Kapoor and Senior Business Development Manager Nakeeb Rahman were also present on the occasion.GBS is providing higher education at its campuses in Dubai, Malta, and the United Kingdom to adapt to the rapidly changing world.To prepare students for the evolving job market and promote lifelong learning, as such GBS in its education programmes, emphasises the development of essential future work skills with an interdisciplinary approach to education, the press release reads.