Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

GBS Edn Summit held in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Observer Desk

An education summit was held on Saturday to promote higher studies in finance, accounting and other areas of business management in Dhaka. The Global Banking School (GBS) organized the summit at a city hotel.

GEDU Global group Chief Executive Officer Dr Vishwajeet Rana attended the programme as guest of honour, according to a press release.

South Asia region's Associate Director Ashu Mogla and Asim Dutta from UK business development, Bangladesh Country Head Kuber Kapoor and Senior Business Development Manager Nakeeb Rahman were also present on the occasion.

GBS is providing higher education at its campuses in Dubai, Malta, and the United Kingdom to adapt to the rapidly changing world.

To prepare students for the evolving job market and promote lifelong learning, as such GBS in its education programmes, emphasises the development of essential future work skills with an interdisciplinary approach to education, the press release reads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man hacked to death by son in Sylhet
GBS Edn Summit held in Dhaka
5 to die for killing schoolboy in Cumilla
7 college students protest outside Eden College over harassment, exam retakes
Use of surface water stressed to avert fresh water crisis
US Embassy hosts national earth Olympiad reception
41 BNP leaders served show cause notices for contesting Sylhet city polls
Railway ticket blacker held in Jamalpur


Latest News
Siblings died from 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft