5 to die for killing schoolboy in Cumilla
Cumilla, June 4 : A Cumilla court on Sunday sentenced five people to death for killing a schoolboy in 2012.
The condemned convicts are-Sujon Mia, 25, Al Amin, 30, Sohel Mia, 25, Shahin Mia, 27 and Sohag Mia, 28 of Muradnagar upazila of the district.
Of them, Sujon, Shahin, Sohag and Al Amin were tried in absentia. The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.
Meanwhile, the court also sentenced two people- Akimul Haue Madhu and Abdur Rahman- to seven years imprisonment each in the case. They were also fined Tk 20,000 each.