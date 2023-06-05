5 to die for killing schoolboy in Cumilla







The condemned convicts are-Sujon Mia, 25, Al Amin, 30, Sohel Mia, 25, Shahin Mia, 27 and Sohag Mia, 28 of Muradnagar upazila of the district.



Of them, Sujon, Shahin, Sohag and Al Amin were tried in absentia. The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.

Meanwhile, the court also sentenced two people- Akimul Haue Madhu and Abdur Rahman- to seven years imprisonment each in the case. They were also fined Tk 20,000 each.



According to the prosecution, the convicts called out Ashiqur Rahman Ashique, a class VIII student in Homna upazila, over phone in 2012. Later they killed him after slitting his throat. �UNB



