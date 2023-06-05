Video
Use of surface water stressed to avert fresh water crisis

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a human chain programme on Sunday demanded increasing use of surface water effectively after purification, which will reduce dependence on underground water across the country including Cox's Bazar and the Rohingya camps. It would also save the environment from destruction.

They have also called the government and all relevant stakeholders for taking urgent measures to address the pressing issues of plastic pollution and the impending fresh water crisis in Cox's Bazar.

The human chain was organized by various civil society organizations in Cox's Bazar, a press release said.

The speakers highlighted the alarming state of the Cox's Bazar Sea, which is now plagued by polythene waste, while garbage is being carelessly discarded throughout municipal areas.

They emphasized that the entire district is turning into a dumping ground, despite the government's existing anti-plastic laws.

The immediate cessation of plastic usage in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps was stressed, urging the government to enforce the law and develop viable alternatives.

It's to be noted that illegal polythene factories continue to operate, undermining the enforcement of regulations.

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (BAPA) Cox's Bazar President Fazlul Kader Chowdhury, local press club president Mujibul Islam, BAPA vice president HM Ershad, YPSA's Md Harun, writer Maqbool Ahmed, journalist Nurul Islam, ARNAB's Chief Executive Nurul Azim, ACLAB Project Manager Md Muniruzzaman, Journalist Nezam Uddin, Development Worker Suraya Nasrin, Cox's Bazar Literature Academy General Secretary Ruhul Quader Babul, Cox's Bazar Climate Committee Leader Kamal Uddin Rahman Pyaru, and Director of COAST Foundation Mostafa Kamal Akanda spoke at the event.


« PreviousNext »

