Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:45 PM
US Embassy hosts national earth Olympiad reception

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

US Embassy in Dhaka today hosted the National Earth Olympiad (NEO)-2023 reception to recognize 30 earth youth champions and to celebrate World Environment Day.

During the function, US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave acknowledged the interdependence of non-governmental organizations, businesses, and government needed to tackle the climate crisis, a US embassy media release said.

Referring how the record-breaking heat, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires have devastated communities around the world, DCM LaFave said, "Through our actions at home and our leadership abroad, the United States is helping to build a net zero-emission, resilient future that creates good jobs and ensures a healthy, livable planet for generations to come".

The US Embassy is committed to addressing environment- and climate-related issues and invests heavily in these issues through different organizations, the release said.

Students from grades 8 to 12 from all eight divisions of the country participated in the event.

Since 2012, NEO has been an education and knowledge movement aimed at mainstreaming earth and environmental science education in Bangladesh.

With the current year's theme, "Saving the Bengal Delta: Restoring Our Water Commons", the Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) is the implementer of NEO 2023 by US embassy support.

Founded in 2009 by Shamir Shehab, an alumnus of the US government-sponsored Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, BYEI began with a group of university students keen to improve awareness and engagement on environmental issues among their peers.    �BSS


