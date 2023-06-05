Video
Electricity crisis should be eased

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Load-shedding is a name of sufferings to people. It is continuing years after years. Recently this problem increased too much. In a few days ago, the national power grid had collapsed. What does indicate it? Is Bangladesh not self-sufficient in producing electricity?

Bangladesh is going ahead with modern technology like other developed countries of the world. All the developed countries of the world are self-sufficient in producing electricity.

Bangladesh also should be self-sufficient by setting up more power plants. I think it's not something hard work for Bangladesh. Because Bangladesh has already completed a mega project of building Padma Bridge and proved its ability.

Bangladesh govt. should take more effective steps for solving electricity crisis so that mills-factories could produce their products and students could study in light in the time of examinations.

Md Jobaidul Islam
Student, Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasha, Mirsarai, Chattogram


