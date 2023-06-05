Deadly Indian train accident is a wakeup call for all







The colossal death number is enough to clarify the magnitude of the disaster. Later on, Odisha government confirmed that 3 trains derailed and crashed at the same spot, leading to the calamity.



However, the preliminary report has blamed signal failure as the cause behind the accident. A detailed report is yet due.

We are saddened and offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.



The point, however, the majority of train accidents and derailments occurring in India, and also in Bangladesh have quite often been caused by similar reasons - obsolete signalling equipment, poorly maintained infrastructure and human errors. The latest Indian train accident has also been triggered by some of the aforementioned reasons as mentioned in the primary report.



However, taking stock into the details of the recent Indian train crash, we call on the Bangladesh Railway authorities to promptly address the existing flaws and weaknesses in our railway infrastructure.



We may not have had a big scale train crash equivalent to the recent Indian one, but regular incidents of small train accidents in the country are alarmingly shooting up.



Most accidents in recent times here are taking place at numerous level crossings scattered across the country. A staggering 82 percent of level crossings across the country have been reported to be unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during passing of trains.



According to media reports, at present, there are 1,468 authorised level crossings on railways across the country. At least 1,321 unauthorised level crossings were created in different areas, leaving them prone to accidents. Moreover, among the authorised level crossings only 564 are manned and 904 are unmanned, meaning dangerously exposed to unavoidable accidents.



Shortage and negligence of gatekeepers, pedestrians on rail tracks, negligence of drivers (of both locomotives and vehicles), and unplanned level crossings are some of the major causes of the accidents



Does not the situation demands immediate attention to control moving cars and motorcycles with extra precautionary measures?



According to BR estimates, at least 175 people died in railway accidents from 2014 to 2020. Unguarded level crossings, frequent mechanical and human failures, dilapidated rail tracks and outdated signalling system have been the main reasons behind growing number of accidents in Bangladesh.



Need of the hour demands the BR to buckle up efforts and wake up from its slumbering state.



Accidents do not happen with forewarnings.



Our next-door neighbour India has just witnessed the deadliest train accident in over two decades. At least 288 passengers have been reportedly killed after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another train. Till the time of writing rescue operations were continuing with numerous bodies being trapped while the death toll is expected to rise even further.The colossal death number is enough to clarify the magnitude of the disaster. Later on, Odisha government confirmed that 3 trains derailed and crashed at the same spot, leading to the calamity.However, the preliminary report has blamed signal failure as the cause behind the accident. A detailed report is yet due.We are saddened and offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.The point, however, the majority of train accidents and derailments occurring in India, and also in Bangladesh have quite often been caused by similar reasons - obsolete signalling equipment, poorly maintained infrastructure and human errors. The latest Indian train accident has also been triggered by some of the aforementioned reasons as mentioned in the primary report.However, taking stock into the details of the recent Indian train crash, we call on the Bangladesh Railway authorities to promptly address the existing flaws and weaknesses in our railway infrastructure.We may not have had a big scale train crash equivalent to the recent Indian one, but regular incidents of small train accidents in the country are alarmingly shooting up.Most accidents in recent times here are taking place at numerous level crossings scattered across the country. A staggering 82 percent of level crossings across the country have been reported to be unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during passing of trains.According to media reports, at present, there are 1,468 authorised level crossings on railways across the country. At least 1,321 unauthorised level crossings were created in different areas, leaving them prone to accidents. Moreover, among the authorised level crossings only 564 are manned and 904 are unmanned, meaning dangerously exposed to unavoidable accidents.Shortage and negligence of gatekeepers, pedestrians on rail tracks, negligence of drivers (of both locomotives and vehicles), and unplanned level crossings are some of the major causes of the accidentsDoes not the situation demands immediate attention to control moving cars and motorcycles with extra precautionary measures?According to BR estimates, at least 175 people died in railway accidents from 2014 to 2020. Unguarded level crossings, frequent mechanical and human failures, dilapidated rail tracks and outdated signalling system have been the main reasons behind growing number of accidents in Bangladesh.Need of the hour demands the BR to buckle up efforts and wake up from its slumbering state.Accidents do not happen with forewarnings.