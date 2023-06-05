

We must stop envirocide



For raising environmental awareness and spurring environmental actions, the World Environment Day has been observed on June 5 every year since 1973 with special focus on particular themes, covering issues like deforestation, global warming, biodiversity loss, marine pollution, wetland degradation, overfishing, wildlife crime, plastics hazards etc. The Day puts a global spotlight on the pressing environmental challenges of our times becoming the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging themselves to protect the planet.



For now, climate change is considered the biggest environmental problem with carbon dioxide emission rising at an alarming rate. It is warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as anywhere else on the planet. Today, sea levels are rising more than twice as quickly as they did for most of the 20th century as a result of increasing temperatures on earth. Seas are now rising at an average of 3.2 mm per year globally and they will continue to grow up to about 0.7 metres by the end of this century. Sea level rise will have a devastating impact on those living in coastal regions which are now home to around 480 million people worldwide. The climate crisis is causing tropical storms and other natural disasters such as hurricanes, heat waves and flooding.

Another environmental problem is plastic pollution which is the theme of this year's environment day. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of this, less than 10 per cent is recycled. An estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas annually harming the water and its biodiversity. Another worrying thing is tiny plastic particles up to 5mm in diameter which find their way into food, water and air. It is estimated that each person on the planet consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles per year -and many more if inhalation is considered.



Biodiversity loss is taking a serious turn in recent decades. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the population sizes of mammals, fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians have experienced a decline of an average of 68% between 1970 and 2016. This biodiversity loss is attributed to a variety of factors, but mainly land-use change, particularly the conversion of habitats as forests, grasslands and mangroves are being converted into agricultural lands. Animals such as pangolins, sharks and seahorses are significantly affected by the illegal wildlife trade. As a result, more than 500 species of land animals are on the brink of extinction and are likely to be lost within 20 years.



Another environmental adverse impact comes from deforestation. Imagine, every hour, forests the size of 300 football fields are . By the year 2030, the planet might have only 10% of its forests and if deforestation isn't stopped, they could all be gone in less than 100 years. 3 countries experiencing the highest levels of deforestation are Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia. Agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation.



Wetland degradation is severely affecting the environment. Nearly 90% of the earth's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s and the world is losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Wetlands are ecosystems where water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life. More than a billion people across the world depend on wetlands for their livelihoods - that's about one in eight people on Earth.



One of the biggest environmental problems nowadays is outdoor air pollution. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that an estimated 4.2 to 7 million people die from air pollution worldwide every year and that nine out of 10 people breathe air that contains high levels of pollutants. Causes of air pollution mostly come from industrial sources and motor vehicles, as well as emissions from burning biomass and poor air quality due to dust storms.



Overfishing and textiles waste are some of other causes impacting our environment. Overfishing takes place with detrimental effects on the environment, including increased algae in the water, destruction of fishing communities, ocean littering as well as extremely high rates of biodiversity loss. Over 3 billion people across the globe rely on fish as their primary source of protein. The good news is that WTO in 2022 banned fishing subsidies to reduce global overfishing in a historic deal.



Textiles and fashion industry now accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions, becoming one of the biggest environmental problems at the present time. This industrial sector alone produces more greenhouse gas emissions than both aviation and shipping industries combined and nearly 20% of global wastewater comes from textile dyeing.



Bangladesh faces a series of environmental problems such as deforestation, wetland degradation, air pollution, water contamination as well as loss of serious biodiversity.



The deforestation rate in Bangladesh is alarming. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the annual 2.6 percent deforestation rate in Bangladesh is almost double the global average prompting an urgent call for ensuring transparency, accountability and effective supervision in forest conservation and management. Otherwise, some dangerous consequences are awaiting Bangladesh like flood and powerful natural calamities such as cyclones, tidal bores and other disasters. As per an estimate, over the last seventeen years, about 66 square kilometer of tropical rain forests has been destroyed in Bangladesh, which is a matter of great concern. In addition, 2,87,453 acres of forest land have been illegally occupied by an influential group of people.



Wetlands are also depleting fast in Bangladesh. The total area of wetlands in Bangladesh is about eight million hectares which encompass a wide variety of dynamic ecosystems. What is more worrying is that the wetland in haor areas dropped by almost 87 per cent between 1988 and 2020 in seven districts causing a sharp increase in flood severity in the north-eastern Bangladesh.



With severe air, water and noise pollution threatening human health and ecosystems of Bangladesh mainly in its city areas, the country is becoming increasingly most polluted by all measures. If drastic measures are not undertaken on an emergency basis, living in the country would be nearly impossible.



The writer is Senior Assistant Editor, Daily Observer



