Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Abdullah Mohaimen

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?

World Environment Day on 5 June is a remarkable day to remind us that we take some time to reflect on the state of our planet's environment and the impact of human activities on it. One of the pressing issues we face today is plastic pollution, which seriously threatens our oceans, wildlife, and human health.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) annually organizes events on the occasion of World Environment Day to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Though it is celebrated first on 5 June in over 100 countries from the year 1973, now around 143 countries worldwide celebrate the day. The focus of this year on beating plastic pollution and will spotlight 'solutions to plastic pollution' encouraging people to give up on the usage of plastic.  

The facts about plastic production and the resulting effects on the human body are truly frightening the world today. Drowning in Plastics-Marine Litter and Plastic Waste Vital Graphics Report 2021 found that global plastic production has risen rampantly in the last decades. It now amounts to some 400 million tons per year. If this habit continues, the report shows flows of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems are expected to nearly triple from around 11 million tons in 2016 to around 29 million tons in 2040.

Whereas plastic is all around us, from packaging, smart phones, cosmetics, fishing nets, fertilizers, and construction materials, its pollution is a visible threat that impacts every community. Up to 99% of plastics are made from polymers from non-renewable hydrocarbons, mostly oil and natural gas which are hazardous to human health as well as the environment.

It is a matter of great concern that, about the potential of micro plastics to adversely affect human health. Different researches show micro plastics have even been found within our lungs, livers, spleen, and kidneys, and even in the placentas of newborn babies. They can enter the human body through ingestion and inhalation. Micro plastics are intentionally added to products including cosmetics and personal care items, fertilizers, paint, detergents, food supplements, hand sanitizers, medicinal products, and so on.

According to The World Bank report 2021, annual per capita plastic consumption in cities tripled to 9kg in 2020 from 3kg in 2005 and notably the annual per capita consumption of plastic in Dhaka city is 22.5kg. It is also regrettable that the report showed 48% of plastic waste goes to landfills, 37% is recycled, 12% ends up in water bodies and 3% is dumped in drains and unserved areas.

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?


Due to the mismanagement of plastic waste, we will not survive on this alluring planet rather it will be hostile. The huge amount of plastic waste will cost us dearly soon, more plastic will be available in the river than the number of fish, water supply, and sewerage systems can be blocked. In particular, plastic waste does not mix with the soil but spreads to the ground destroys fertility, and may interfere with groundwater recharge.

Bangladesh has already taken some necessary steps to mitigate plastic pollution. The Government banned plastic shopping bags in 2002. Besides, the Jute Packaging Act has promoted an alternative to plastic packaging.

The High Court directed to ban single-use plastic across the country in 2020. Additionally, the National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management focuses on the circular use of plastic based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It sets a target of recycling 50 percent of plastics by 2025, phasing out targeted single-use plastic by 90 percent by 2026, and reducing plastic waste generation by 30 percent by 2030 from the 2020/21 baseline.

It is important to manage plastic pollution for attaining Bangladesh's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2031 and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). We need to take action to produce and consume less plastic, recycle more, and support innovations to improve plastic waste reduction systems, changing consumer behaviour is also extremely important to attain the targets-zero plastic pollution.

Finally, though plastic waste becomes too big a burden and turns the burden into a boom, the government should address this colossal issue and invest aptly and adequately to live a life more sustainably.

The writer is a development professional working as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
L&D fund may help Bangladesh reduce effects of climate change
We must stop envirocide
What we need now from the leadership of COP28
Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?
Protecting environment should be our top priority
Bright prospects for bolstering trade ties with African nations
Bangladesh must preps itself to play a key role in global peacekeeping
What Erdogan’s re-election means for the Gulf


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft