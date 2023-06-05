

Is solution to plastic pollution too far away?



The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) annually organizes events on the occasion of World Environment Day to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Though it is celebrated first on 5 June in over 100 countries from the year 1973, now around 143 countries worldwide celebrate the day. The focus of this year on beating plastic pollution and will spotlight 'solutions to plastic pollution' encouraging people to give up on the usage of plastic.



The facts about plastic production and the resulting effects on the human body are truly frightening the world today. Drowning in Plastics-Marine Litter and Plastic Waste Vital Graphics Report 2021 found that global plastic production has risen rampantly in the last decades. It now amounts to some 400 million tons per year. If this habit continues, the report shows flows of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems are expected to nearly triple from around 11 million tons in 2016 to around 29 million tons in 2040.

Whereas plastic is all around us, from packaging, smart phones, cosmetics, fishing nets, fertilizers, and construction materials, its pollution is a visible threat that impacts every community. Up to 99% of plastics are made from polymers from non-renewable hydrocarbons, mostly oil and natural gas which are hazardous to human health as well as the environment.



It is a matter of great concern that, about the potential of micro plastics to adversely affect human health. Different researches show micro plastics have even been found within our lungs, livers, spleen, and kidneys, and even in the placentas of newborn babies. They can enter the human body through ingestion and inhalation. Micro plastics are intentionally added to products including cosmetics and personal care items, fertilizers, paint, detergents, food supplements, hand sanitizers, medicinal products, and so on.



According to The World Bank report 2021, annual per capita plastic consumption in cities tripled to 9kg in 2020 from 3kg in 2005 and notably the annual per capita consumption of plastic in Dhaka city is 22.5kg. It is also regrettable that the report showed 48% of plastic waste goes to landfills, 37% is recycled, 12% ends up in water bodies and 3% is dumped in drains and unserved areas.



Due to the mismanagement of plastic waste, we will not survive on this alluring planet rather it will be hostile. The huge amount of plastic waste will cost us dearly soon, more plastic will be available in the river than the number of fish, water supply, and sewerage systems can be blocked. In particular, plastic waste does not mix with the soil but spreads to the ground destroys fertility, and may interfere with groundwater recharge.



Bangladesh has already taken some necessary steps to mitigate plastic pollution. The Government banned plastic shopping bags in 2002. Besides, the Jute Packaging Act has promoted an alternative to plastic packaging.



The High Court directed to ban single-use plastic across the country in 2020. Additionally, the National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management focuses on the circular use of plastic based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It sets a target of recycling 50 percent of plastics by 2025, phasing out targeted single-use plastic by 90 percent by 2026, and reducing plastic waste generation by 30 percent by 2030 from the 2020/21 baseline.



It is important to manage plastic pollution for attaining Bangladesh's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2031 and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). We need to take action to produce and consume less plastic, recycle more, and support innovations to improve plastic waste reduction systems, changing consumer behaviour is also extremely important to attain the targets-zero plastic pollution.



Finally, though plastic waste becomes too big a burden and turns the burden into a boom, the government should address this colossal issue and invest aptly and adequately to live a life more sustainably.



The writer is a development professional working as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)



