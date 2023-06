SYLHET, June 4: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.



SYLHET, June 4: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Shahed Ahmed, 35, a resident of Nalua Village under Bagha Union in the upazila.Local sources said the man committed suicide by hanging himself in his room early in the morning as his wife divorced him.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Sylhet Golapganj Model Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.