One to die, four get life term in murder cases







JOYPURHAT: A court in the district sentenced a man to death in a murder case filed with Khetlal Police Station (PS) in 2006.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Shahin, a resident of Mahabbotpur Village in the upazila. Convict Shahin was fined Tk 50,000.



The court also sentenced the plaintiff five years jail as she had given false statement during hearing, and fined her Tk 10,000, in default, he will have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the case statement, on May 20 in 2006, convict Shahin strangled Alam Kha to death in Mohabbotpur Village over debts.



Later on, the deceased's wife filed a case with with Khetlal PS on November 12 in 2006 and then with a Joypurhat court accusing seven people.



On April 4 in 2007, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against seven people after finishing investigation.



Testifying evidences, records and hearing witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict.



The court also acquitted six persons as the charges brought against them could not be proven.

SYLHET: A court in the district sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in 2012.



Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Nure Alam Bhuiyan handed down the verdict.



The convicts are: Dalim Mia, hails from Kagospur Village in Osmaninagar Upazila; Md Dulal Mia, an inhabitant of Kanaighat Upazila; and Ismail Hossain alias Aliur Rahman, a resident of Balaganj Upazila in the district.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Md Jubayer Bakht confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on July 19 in 2012, the convicts killed microbus driver Abdal Mia, 24, in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district and snatched his microbus.



Following the incident, the deceased's uncle filed a case with Osmaninagar PS.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Sadar Upazila in 2022.



Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.



The convict is Jahanara, 51, wife of Milon, a resident of Dakshin Khaguria Village under Dighli Union of the upazila.



The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she will have to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.



According to prosecution, the woman strangled her husband Milon to death on 24 April, 2022 in a betel nut orchard nearby the house due to a family dispute.



The deceased's son Safayet Hossain Mahbub filed a case against unknown persons with Chandraganj PS in this connection on the next day.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of the witnesses.



