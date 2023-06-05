KCC election campaign gains momentum





KHULNA, June 4: The campaigning to the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election, due on June 12, has gained momentum with all candidates seeking votes by going door to door.



Contesting candidates including the mayoral ones have mostly fully geared up their round the clock electioneering in city areas.



Leaders of Jatiya Party (JP) leaders and its associate bodies, of Islami Andolon of Bangladesh (IAB) and Jaker Party are also campaigning in favour of Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Moulana Abdul Awal and S M Sabbir Hossain respectively.



On Sunday, AL-backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat) made campaigning in city's Ward No. in 1, 2 and 3. Khaleque also exchanged views with Bairshal Divisional Kalyan Samity last night in Khulna Press Club.

He said, "No one can defeat AL by conspiracy and propaganda. People of Bangladesh have promised to cast their vote to AL for the development of the country."

JP's Shafiqul Islam Modhu (Plough) campaigned in Ward No. 14,15 and 22.

IAB's Moulana Abdul Awal (Hand Fan) campaigned in ward No.30 and 31. Sabbir Hossain (Rose) campaigned in Ward No. 21 and 23.

Independent Mayor Candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman Mushfik (Table Watch) campaigned in Khalishpur area.



All councillor candidates distributed leaflets among city dwellers with the promises of making development in their respective wards.

#

