12 people drown in eight districts





LALMONIRHAT: A teenage boy drowned in the Teesta River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Talha, 18, son of Ajhar Ali, hailed from Saidpur Upazila in Nilphamari District.

Local sources said Talha came to Jagatber Village under Rajpur Union of the upazila along with his parents on Friday to attend on his cousin's wedding. On Saturday afternoon, the boy drowned in the river near Solidi Spur Dam while he was taking bath in it along with his cousins.

A fisherman rescued Talha and took to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

CUMILLA: A young man drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The incident took place in Tamcham Bridge Staff Quarter area under Sadar Upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam Badhan, 22, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Sambakshi area in the city.

According to local sources, Badhan along with his two friends went down to the pond to take bath at noon. At one stage, he drowned in the middle of the pond when he was swimming in it.

Realising the incident, his friends rescued him and took to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Badhan dead.

Dr Habibur Rahman, on-duty doctor of the hospital, confirmed the death matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Anwara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Junaid, 2, son of Shoaib, a resident of Peerkhain Village in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Anwara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.



A minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Ijajul Mia, 2, son of Md Sakib Mia, a resident of Faridpur Natun Para Village under Chakua Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Ijajul fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 9:30 am and took to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Nusrat, 3, daughter of Helal Mia, a resident of Muslimpur Pashchim Para Village under the upazila.



Local sources said Nusrat fell in a pond next to the house at around 3:30 pm while she was playing beside it.



Later on, the family members rescued her from the pond at around 4 pm and rushed to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the respective families without autopsies as per their request.



Khaliajuri PS OC Md Khairul Islam confirmed the incidents.



DINAJPUR: A woman and her two minor sons drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The incident took place in Chuniapara Village under Shashora Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased were identified as Ashtami Bala, 28, and her sons Goutam Debnath, 8, Pritam Debnath, 4. They were residents of the village.



Quoting locals, Shashora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moksed Ali said Ashtami Bala used to take bath and wash cloths in a pond nearby the house every day. On Friday evening, one Zakir Hossain saw the bodies of the trio floating in the pond and shouted for help.



Later on, locals rushed there and recovered the bodies.



Locals claimed that the minor children might have drowned first and the woman also drowned when she attempted to rescue them.



Additional Superintendent of Dinajpur Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Md Zinnah Al Mamun said being informed, police visited the area and interrogated the locals.



"It was assumed that they drowned in the pond," he said.



Police will investigate the case if anyone makes complaint neither the bodies will be handed over to the deceased's family members, the ASP added.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Kajemuddin, 75, a resident of Fokpal Village under Nandigram Municipality.



Councillor of Ward No. 1 in the municipality Saidul Islam Milon said the man drowned when he went down to the pond in the afternoon to take a bath.



Later on, locals recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

CHANDPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Gohat Village under Kachua Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Eva Sultana, daughter of Babul Hossain, and Saira Rahman Adiba, daughter of Arifur Rahman, residents of the village. Both were 5 years old and students at Latifia Dakhil Madrasa. They were cousin sisters in relation.



Quoting locals, Kachua PS OC Md Ibrahim Khalil said the children fell into the pond while playing on its bank in absence of their family members.



Later on, locals spotted them floating in the water body and took them to Kachua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



The bodies were handed over to their families, said the OC.



A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic incident.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man went missing in the Jamuna River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The missing person is Nazmul Hasan, 22, son of late Lal Mia of Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail District. He is a construction worker by profession.



Local sources said Nazmul along with his paternal grandmother Shahitan Bewa lives in Gopalganj Village of Sarishabari Upazila.



However, Nazmul went missing in the Jamuna River adjacent to Gopalganj Garu Haat under Pingna Union of the upazila in the morning while he was taking bath in it.



On information, a six-member divers' team from Sarishabari and Jamalpur fire service stations rushed in and started the rescue operation.



Leader of the divers' team Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the drive has been started at around 8 am and continuing to find out the youth.



A total of 12 people including seven minor children and a woman drowned in separate incidents in eight districts- Lalmonirhat, Cumilla, Chattogram, Netrakona, Dinajpur, Bogura, Chandpur and Jamalpur, in three days.LALMONIRHAT: A teenage boy drowned in the Teesta River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Abu Talha, 18, son of Ajhar Ali, hailed from Saidpur Upazila in Nilphamari District.Local sources said Talha came to Jagatber Village under Rajpur Union of the upazila along with his parents on Friday to attend on his cousin's wedding. On Saturday afternoon, the boy drowned in the river near Solidi Spur Dam while he was taking bath in it along with his cousins.A fisherman rescued Talha and took to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Ershadul Alam confirmed the incident.CUMILLA: A young man drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The incident took place in Tamcham Bridge Staff Quarter area under Sadar Upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam Badhan, 22, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Sambakshi area in the city.According to local sources, Badhan along with his two friends went down to the pond to take bath at noon. At one stage, he drowned in the middle of the pond when he was swimming in it.Realising the incident, his friends rescued him and took to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Badhan dead.Dr Habibur Rahman, on-duty doctor of the hospital, confirmed the death matter.CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Anwara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Junaid, 2, son of Shoaib, a resident of Peerkhain Village in the upazila.It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Anwara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.A minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Ijajul Mia, 2, son of Md Sakib Mia, a resident of Faridpur Natun Para Village under Chakua Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Ijajul fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 9:30 am and took to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Nusrat, 3, daughter of Helal Mia, a resident of Muslimpur Pashchim Para Village under the upazila.Local sources said Nusrat fell in a pond next to the house at around 3:30 pm while she was playing beside it.Later on, the family members rescued her from the pond at around 4 pm and rushed to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the respective families without autopsies as per their request.Khaliajuri PS OC Md Khairul Islam confirmed the incidents.DINAJPUR: A woman and her two minor sons drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The incident took place in Chuniapara Village under Shashora Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.The deceased were identified as Ashtami Bala, 28, and her sons Goutam Debnath, 8, Pritam Debnath, 4. They were residents of the village.Quoting locals, Shashora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moksed Ali said Ashtami Bala used to take bath and wash cloths in a pond nearby the house every day. On Friday evening, one Zakir Hossain saw the bodies of the trio floating in the pond and shouted for help.Later on, locals rushed there and recovered the bodies.Locals claimed that the minor children might have drowned first and the woman also drowned when she attempted to rescue them.Additional Superintendent of Dinajpur Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Md Zinnah Al Mamun said being informed, police visited the area and interrogated the locals."It was assumed that they drowned in the pond," he said.Police will investigate the case if anyone makes complaint neither the bodies will be handed over to the deceased's family members, the ASP added.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Kajemuddin, 75, a resident of Fokpal Village under Nandigram Municipality.Councillor of Ward No. 1 in the municipality Saidul Islam Milon said the man drowned when he went down to the pond in the afternoon to take a bath.Later on, locals recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.CHANDPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Gohat Village under Kachua Upazila in the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Eva Sultana, daughter of Babul Hossain, and Saira Rahman Adiba, daughter of Arifur Rahman, residents of the village. Both were 5 years old and students at Latifia Dakhil Madrasa. They were cousin sisters in relation.Quoting locals, Kachua PS OC Md Ibrahim Khalil said the children fell into the pond while playing on its bank in absence of their family members.Later on, locals spotted them floating in the water body and took them to Kachua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.The bodies were handed over to their families, said the OC.A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic incident.SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man went missing in the Jamuna River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The missing person is Nazmul Hasan, 22, son of late Lal Mia of Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail District. He is a construction worker by profession.Local sources said Nazmul along with his paternal grandmother Shahitan Bewa lives in Gopalganj Village of Sarishabari Upazila.However, Nazmul went missing in the Jamuna River adjacent to Gopalganj Garu Haat under Pingna Union of the upazila in the morning while he was taking bath in it.On information, a six-member divers' team from Sarishabari and Jamalpur fire service stations rushed in and started the rescue operation.Leader of the divers' team Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the drive has been started at around 8 am and continuing to find out the youth.