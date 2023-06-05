Bogura people going through sleepless night for load-shedding





BOGURA, June 4: People in the district are passing sleepless night due to unabated load-shedding.According to sources at the Meteorological (Met) Office, moderate to severe temperature has been flowing over the northern district. It is set to reach 40 degree Celsius.Met Office weather monitor Golam Kibria said, 39.4 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Bogura on Thursday; it was 38.5 on Wednesday. The temperature is unlikely to come down before June 4.District Civil Surgeon Mohammad Shafiul Azam said, amid the last several days' heatwave, no heat-stress related patient was admitted to hospitals in the district. But as the temperature is increasing in jumping scale, there is possibility of heat stroke, he added. The CS suggested keeping children, heart patients and old men in cool atmosphere to avoid heat stroke.Executive Engineer of NESCO-1-Bogura Abdul Monnaf said, they are getting 40 per cent of the demand; zone-wise electricity-rationing is continuing; in phases, one-hour load-shedding is being maintained; and each area is undergoing three times of load-shedding.