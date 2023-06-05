Video
‘Myanmar illegal immigrants entering Manipur’

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

NEW DELHI, June 4: Members of Manipuri civil society and students' organisations on Sunday held a 'peace rally' at Jantar Mantar here and demanded that the government check the influx of "illegal migrants" into the state from Myanmar.

The rally, organised by the Manipur Coordinating Committee, Delhi, a group of civil society and students' organisations, was attended by a large number of people from the state living in the national capital.

Chan Meitei, a member of the committee, said the rally was held for peace in Manipur and to lodge a protest against the "divisive forces and external aggression" faced by people in the state.

The participants demanded that the government stop "illegal migrants" from Myanmar entering Manipur.
Manipur violence: The rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was organised by the Manipur Coordinating Committee.

"The illegal migrants from Myanmar are responsible for the unrest and violence faced by Manipur. They indulge in poppy cultivation that has also added to deforestation on the hills," said Joy, a medical student from Thoibal in Manipur.

The committee members said the government should also check the violence by Kuki "militants" who migrated from Myanmar.    �NDTV


