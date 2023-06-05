India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades







The death toll from Friday's crash was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.



The tally was unlikely to rise, he told reporters. "Now the rescue operation is complete."

Nearly 1,200 people were injured when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore.



More than 900 people had been discharged from hospital while 260 were still being treated, with one patient in critical condition, the Odisha state government said in an update on Sunday evening.



State-run Indian Railways, which says it transports more than 13 million people every day, has been working to improve its patchy safety record, blamed on ageing infrastructure.



Meanwhile, India's Railway Minister said Sunday the cause and people responsible for the country's worst train crash in decades had been identified, pointing to an electronic signal system without giving further details.



"We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it," India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI, but said it was "not appropriate" to give details before a final investigation report.



The death toll from Friday's crash near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, was expected to climb above 288.



Ashwini said the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that", a technical term referring to a complex signal system designed to stop trains colliding by arranging their movement on the tracks.



"Whoever did it, and how it happened, will be found out after proper investigation," he added.



There was confusion about the exact sequence of events but reports cited railway officials as saying that a signalling error had sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track.



It slammed into a freight train and the wreckage derailed an express running north from India's tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was also passing the site. �REUTERS, AFP



