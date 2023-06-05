

Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test



Liton Das named the captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hsan, who is going to miss the match for finger injury.



Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan gained their maiden call for Tests. Dipu, 21, is a right-handed middle-order batter who made his first-class debut in 2021.

He has scored 1265 runs from 20 first-class games with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries. Comparatively younger Mushfik burst onto the scene after his debut in the 2022 first-class season.



The 20-year-old fast bowler has taken 49 wickets from 13 matches with three five-wicket hauls.



Both were part of the Bangladesh A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A. Dipu scored 146 runs with two fifties while Mushfik picked up five wickets from two games he played.



Opening batter Zakir Hasan, who hit ton on debut in December last year against India, missed last series for injury, made comeback and eventually another opener Shadman Islam was dropped. Speedster Taskin Ahmed also missed Ireland Test for injury, return to the side.



Bangladesh kept six pacers in the squad, means they are going to halt mighty Afghan spin attack with the pace.



SQUAD

