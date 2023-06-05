Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test

Dipu, Mushfik fresh blodds, Taskin returns

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Sports Reporter

Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test

Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced the 15-member squad for the only Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka between June 14 and 18.

Liton Das named the captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hsan, who is going to miss the match for finger injury.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan gained their maiden call for Tests. Dipu, 21, is a right-handed middle-order batter who made his first-class debut in 2021.

He has scored 1265 runs from 20 first-class games with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries. Comparatively younger Mushfik burst onto the scene after his debut in the 2022 first-class season.

The 20-year-old fast bowler has taken 49 wickets from 13 matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Both were part of the Bangladesh A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A. Dipu scored 146 runs with two fifties while Mushfik picked up five wickets from two games he played.

Opening batter Zakir Hasan, who hit ton on debut in December last year against India, missed last series for injury, made comeback and eventually another opener Shadman Islam was dropped. Speedster Taskin Ahmed also missed Ireland Test for injury, return to the side.

Bangladesh kept six pacers in the squad, means they are going to halt mighty Afghan spin attack with the pace.

SQUAD
Liton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test
Guardiola targets Man City treble after FA Cup final win
Sri Lanka square ODI series with 132 run win over Afghanistan
'Disrespectful' to talk about 'Iga bagel factory': Swiatek
Nadal faces 'five months recovery' after keyhole surgery on hip
Australia's Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser called up
Real Madrid great Karim Benzema to leave club
PSG lose on Messi farewell, Auxerre relegated from Ligue 1


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft