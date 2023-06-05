Video
'Disrespectful' to talk about 'Iga bagel factory': Swiatek

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

PARIS, JUN 4: Iga Swiatek said it would be "disrespectful" to her vanquished opponents to talk about her propensity for winning bagel sets after thrashing Wang Xinyu without losing a game at the French Open on Saturday.

The world number one, aiming to become the first woman to successfully defend the trophy at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2007, won 6-0, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the last 16.

Across 57 matches in 17 Grand Slam appearances in her young career, Swiatek has already won 19 sets to love.

But she knows how it feels to be on the wrong end of a bagel, having lost three sets at majors 6-0 herself, although all of those came across her first two Slam appearances in 2019 -- one in a match she won against Monica Puig.

"I don't want to really talk about that, because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything," Swiatek said when asked about the "Iga bagel factory".

"But like from players' point of view, I want to kind of be respectful to my opponents and you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes.    �AFP


