Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid great Karim Benzema to leave club

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

MADRID, JUN 4: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has agreed a deal to leave the club, the Spanish giants said Sunday.

The 35-year-old forward has been heavily linked this week with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and Saudi state television channel Al-Ekhbariya reported Sunday that he had signed with Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad.

"Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable era as a player at our club," said Los Blancos in a statement.
"Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to someone who is one of our greatest legends."

The announcement comes after Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had said Saturday there was "no doubt" about Benzema's future being at Madrid, noting the forward had one more year left on his contract.

And Benzema himself had said "not everything you read on the internet is reality" after reports emerged in the week about his potential departure to Saudi Arabia, where his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Al Nassr.

According to Al-Ekhbariya, however, the president of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad and his deputy were in Madrid "to officially sign" Benzema in a "record transfer with Real Madrid".

The TV channel said Benzema had agreed a two-year deal with the club, based on the Red Sea shores of the Gulf kingdom.
The French forward joined Madrid in 2009 from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Benzema established himself as a key player alongside Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the vaunted "BBC" attacking trident, before developing into the team's leader when the Portuguese striker left in 2018.

Benzema has lifted five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey with Real Madrid and is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player.

He is Real Madrid's second top scorer of all-time, with 353 goals for Madrid, behind only Ronaldo on 450.

Benzema's final appearance for the club could be later Sunday when Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid confirmed Saturday that Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are all leaving this summer too, leaving plenty of space for new acquisitions in attack.

Ancelotti avoided talking on Saturday about Madrid's alleged interest in England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. "I'm not going to talk about the future of the squad that is in place," said Ancelotti.

"Kane is a great player, he is a Tottenham player, we have to respect the player and Tottenham."

Benzema battled with Gonzalo Higuain for a regular starting spot in his early days at Madrid, and was once derided by then-coach Jose Mourinho for being a "cat" instead of the "hunting dog" he wanted.

While playing alongside Ronaldo, Benzema took the role of supplier and worked hard to provide for his team-mate.

The forward greatly increased his goal output after Ronaldo left, playing centrally, and scored 44 in 46 games last season, a performance that earned him the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema's most recent conquest was the Copa del Rey in May, with Real Madrid beating Osasuna to lift the Spanish cup for the first time since 2014.

Benzema may cherish last season's Champions League triumph the most of all his successes because he played a crucial role in winning it.

The forward scored a stunning hat-trick to help Madrid come from behind against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and progress.

Benzema netted another treble at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals against Chelsea and scored the extra-time goal in the second leg which sent his team into the semi-finals.

The forward also scored three goals over two games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to help Madrid reach the final, which they won against Liverpool in Paris -- his first Champions League triumph as the team's figurehead.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for one-off Afghanistan Test
Guardiola targets Man City treble after FA Cup final win
Sri Lanka square ODI series with 132 run win over Afghanistan
'Disrespectful' to talk about 'Iga bagel factory': Swiatek
Nadal faces 'five months recovery' after keyhole surgery on hip
Australia's Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser called up
Real Madrid great Karim Benzema to leave club
PSG lose on Messi farewell, Auxerre relegated from Ligue 1


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft