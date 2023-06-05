Video
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:41 PM
DSE makes 4 proposals to facilitate investors

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's main bourse, has reacted to the finance minister's proposed budget by placing four recommendations specific to the country's capital markets with a view to develop them further.

The DSE placed its demands via a press release dated June 3 (Saturday). These are tax exemption on earned interest from bonds, treatment of tax at source on dividend income as full and final settlement, reducing the tax at source for stock exchange stakeholders, and concessional tax rate for listed SME companies.

DSE Deputy General Manager Shafiqur Rahman stated in the press release that the government has taken measures and implemented various reforms, with an aim of globalizing the capital market.

Shafiqur congratulated Finance Minister AHM Mustaf Kamal for maintaining the capital market-friendly policies of the previous year's budget.

He urged to continue the capital market's supportive ecosystem and overall efforts to improve the facilities and bring them up to international level in the proposed budget, as per the expectations of investors.

Consideration and inclusion of its four demands in the 2023-24 budget can make the capital market more vibrant and investment friendly, DSE believes.


