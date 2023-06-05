Video
Advance income tax on investment in capital market must go: Mannan

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said he will speak in parliament in favour of withdrawing advance income tax (AIT), to encourage investment in the capital market.

"The issue of withdrawing double tax policy, increasing the tax gap between listed and non-listed companies will also be presented to the government. If you send these proposals in writing, I will forward them to the government for consideration," the Minister said on Sunday.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion, titled 'Budget 2023-24: Capital Market Perspective', held at the auditorium of the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) in Paltan.

CMJF and Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) jointly organized the post-budget discussion.

Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange Dr Hafiz Hasan Babu, Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim, BMBA President Sayedur Rahman, and DBA President Richard De Rosario also spoke in the event.

CMJF president Ziaur Rahman presided over the meeting, while general secretary Abu Ali moderated the programme.

Planning Minister said, "A strong capital market can provide capital to a developing economy like ours. So it is not right to neglect the capital market in the budget. Give me your suggestions in writing; I will present them to the government for consideration in the budget."

Chairman of DSE said, "The stock market is considered as the main driving force of the economy in major countries of the world. It is being cornered there in our country. The country's stock market is supposed to be one of the means to advance the country's economy.

But we are back from that position. All the countries of the world are shaking with the stock market, why are we trying to suppress that place," he said.

CSE Chairman said, "It is not possible to take the country's economy to a stable position if long-term investment is not created from the stock market. Moreover, the importance of bond market should be increased for long term investment.

Most of investments that have been made in the industrialization of our country so far have been through banks. It should have been rather through the stock market," he said.

BMBA president said, "A developed country cannot become dependent on banks. All countries of the world have developed taking the stock market in the front. We also have to advance the stock market.

Double taxation on dividends should be removed to advance this market. Besides, the tax gap between listed and unlisted companies should be increased. It needs to be at least 15 per cent."

DBA President said, "In foreign countries where listing on the stock market is considered to increase the company's valuation, our country's companies consider it a burden to be listed here.

If we want to fix this position, the government should give some incentives. All the small investments of the country should be brought in one frame, he said.


