Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:41 PM
Home Business

'Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision'

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

'Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision'

‘Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision’

The budget for fiscal 2023-24 did not reflect the proposals of the information and communication technology sector as expected. Rather, it is inconsistent with creating a Smart Bangladesh.

Business leaders at national trade organizations working with ICT sector said this at a press conference in a budget reaction on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at BASIS Auditorium in Dhaka.  
 
Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (BACCO), Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) jointly organized the press conference.

BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed, BACCO President Wahid Sharif, ISPAB President Md Imdadul Hoque and E-CAB Vice President Mohammad Shahabuddin were present at the press conference.  

BASIS President Russell said, "The government has announced a budget of about tk7.62 lakh crore which is undoubtedly the biggest budget ever.

As every time, the budget for ICT sector has increased. But in reality there is no positive or significant good news for the ICT industry especially for the businessmen."

He suggested to give special incentives to software buyers to develop the domestic software industry. But none of these were taken into account.

On the other hand, import duty on operating system, database and security software has been increased to 5percent to 25 percent and VAT 5 percent on software has been proposed which is in incompatible with the Smart Bangladesh goal.

Smart Bangladesh means every sector will be smart. But increasing the import  duty and imposing VAT on software will increase the price of this software which is inconsistent with the Smart Bangladesh," he added.

BCS representative said they are completely disappointed. The current total tariff is 26 percent as a result of imposition of 15 percent duty on imports of laptops, FMC printers and toner cartridges now in existence were to be withdrawn this year as per earlier decision, but remain the same. This will completely undermine the determination to build a Smart Bangladesh."

BACCO President Wahid Sharif said, international buyers get BPO services from Bangladesh at a relatively low price, so Bangladesh is currently in an important position in the international ICT industry market.

Many contact center software is not yet developed in the country which has to be imported from outside the country, but the operating system, database, security software and other software is subject to import duty of 25 per cent along with 15 per cent VAT.

As a result, we believe the cost of services in this industry will increase and will have a negative impact on the international market.

Budget request to extend the period of corporate tax exemption for this industry from 2024 to at least 2030 was not taken into consideration.

As a result, the price of BPO services will increase in the future, customer attraction will decrease, new investment will be hindered and overall the sector of BPO industry will be hindered.


« PreviousNext »

