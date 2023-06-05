Tea industry must ensure workers welfare: Commerce Minister







He made the call at a press briefing organised by Bangladesh Tea Board at the Tea Resort and Museum conference room at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on Saturday afternoon.



The country is holding the third National Tea Day this time .

This year, the main event of National Tea Day has been organized at Sreemangal known as the capital of tea, with the direct participation of stakeholders including tea garden owners and workers associated with tea industry, said the minister.



The commerce minister then announced the names of the award recipients in eight categories of the "National Tea Awards" launched for the first time in the country.



Here is the full list of the winners: 1. Highest producing tea garden per acre: Rented tea garden. 2. Highest quality tea producing garden- Madhupur tea garden. 3. Best tea exporter- Abul Khair Consumer Products Ltd. 4. Best Small Tea Grower - Md Anwar Sadat Samrat (Panchagarh).



5. Best tea garden for workers welfare - Jerin Tea Garden. 6. Best organization/company - Kazi and Kazi Tea Estate Limited on the basis of marketing of diverse tea products. 7. Best tea company - Green Field Tea Industries Limited on the basis of beautiful and quality tea wrapper. 8. Best tea leaf chooser (tea worker) - Uplakhi Tripura, Neptune Tea Garden.

The awards will be distributed later.



During the programme, the minister while replying to a question from a journalist, said necessary measures are being taken for the extraction, production and marketing of tea leaves keeping the quality of tea intact. Special surveillance is being maintained in this regard, he added.



About the reason for the increase in tea production, the commerce minister said the country's tea gardens are producing more tea now than before.



Besides, tea is being newly produced in the northern part of the country, especially Panchagarh, with almost19 percent of the total production. Due to this, tea production is increasing day by day in the country.



At present, there is a demand for 90-95 million kg of tea in the country. The commerce minister said demand can be met through tea produced in the country. The country is expected to produce more than 100 million kg of tea this year, he said.



Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Major General Md Ashraful Islam NDC, PSC, senior officials of the ministry and heads of various organizations under the Ministry of Commerce were present on the occasion. �UNB



