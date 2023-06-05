

Ausus laptop wins golden award at Computex 2023



The ExpertBook B9 OLED business laptop also received the Sustainable Tech Special Award, says a press release.



ASUS also received multiple Category Awards for products including the ExpertBook B9 OLED laptop; the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7604), Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604JI) and Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7604) laptops; the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 router; the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD monitor; the ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard; the ASUS HealthHub remote-care solution; and the ASUS PINBO robot.

"Receiving these prestigious awards at Computex 2023 is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology and exceptional user experiences," said Rex Lee, ASUS Corporate Vice President and Head of the PC Business Unit.



"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to pushing boundaries on design, performance and sustainability and creating innovative products that inspire and empower our users," he added.



The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, an esteemed recipient of the Computex 2023 Best Choice Golden Award, sets a new standard in laptops, particularly with its breathtaking ASUS Lumina OLED display. Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED empowers users to unleash their full creative potential.



The innovative combination of ASUS IceCool Plus technology and the AAS Ultra mechanism optimizes heat dissipation while providing a comfortable tilt for the next-generation ScreenPad� Plus secondary touchscreen. This seamless integration enhances the immersive visual experience, allowing creators to be hyper productive.



The ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) business laptop, recipient of the Sustainable Tech Special Award, keeps sustainability in mind and combines outstanding performance with an incredibly lightweight and professional design.



It is also the first all-magnesium-lithium ASUS laptop to employ an eco-conscious manufacturing technology that reduces production materials by up to 29% and shortens manufacturing time by up to 75% to maximize energy efficiency.



