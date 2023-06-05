Video
Monash University CMO, Director visit UCB Campus

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Business Desk

Monash University CMO Fabian Marrone and Director, International Marketing and Recruitment Jenny McHendrie recently visited Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) - the STS Group entity providing world-class education in Bangladesh through the onshore delivery of Monash College pathway courses Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and Diploma in Business, IT and Engineering.
 
The first international education provider in Bangladesh approved by the Ministry of Education, Monash College has a proud history of quality pathways and preparedness for entry into Monash University in years one or two.

The visit to the UCB campus took place on May 28, 2023, where both groups exchanged ideas and discussed Monash's pathway programs, high graduate employability rates, scholarship programs, and more, says a press release.  
 
Monash University is a top 50 University in the world and number two in Australia according to The Times Higher Education Rankings 2023. The university offers a comprehensive course offering across UG, PG and PHD. With an emphasis on double degrees.

During their visit, Fabian Marrone and Jenny McHendrie met with teachers and staff in the presence of Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and Amit Prasad, COO of UCB.

This highlights the dedication and commitment of UCB in creating better pathways for Bangladeshi students by putting initiatives in place to help students prepare for better job placements and brighter futures.

This includes access to Monash Talent, a student job placement service offered by Monash College and available to all Monash College and Monash University students while they study and complete in Australia.

Mr Marrone and Ms McHendrie also spent time touring the campus facilities and recognised UCB's efforts in ensuring students receive world-class education through Monash College programs delivered at  UCB in Bangladesh.

While highlighting the partnership between Monash College and UCB they explained how this collaborative approach can usher in a new era for Bangladeshi students.

By gaining valuable knowledge and skills through UCB programs and then transitioning through to Monash University, students will make an impact and leave their mark on the global stage.     
                  
Manas Singh said: "We hope that both entities will keep working hand-in-hand towards offering international quality education for Bangladeshi students."

 Fabian Marrone said: "At Monash University, we focus on making our top-tier quality education accessible, including international students of which we have representation from over 150 countries including Bangladesh,"

The recent visit of Monash high officials to Bangladesh is a testament to UCB's unwavering commitment to providing world-class education in Bangladesh and making a positive impact to nurture future leaders.


