Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife agents to get exclusive benefits from Dhaka Bank

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Business Desk

MetLife agents to get exclusive benefits from Dhaka Bank

MetLife agents to get exclusive benefits from Dhaka Bank

MetLife Bangladesh and Dhaka Bank Limited have announced a first-of-its-kind agreement in the financial sector to provide exclusive benefits to the agents (field forces) of MetLife on a range of Dhaka Bank's retail banking products.

As a result, MetLife agents (field forces) will be able to avail special offers on savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans, and home loans from Dhaka Bank. These benefits are exclusively designed to support the financial stability and growth of the MetLife Bangladesh agents, says a press release.

The agreement was recently signed by Ala Uddin, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, MetLife Bangladesh, and Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Emerging Market Officer of Dhaka Bank at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank.
 
" This agreement with Dhaka Bank is a landmark move�It's a testament to our commitment to supporting our agents and enhancing their financial flexibility.", said Ala Uddin.

Md. Mostaque Ahmed said: "Since its inception, Dhaka Bank has been focused on introducing innovative solutions for the market and We are delighted to collaborate with MetLife in this landmark initiative."

This initiative sets a new standard for industry partnerships, providing a blueprint for future collaborations aimed at making insurance agents financially stable across the country.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer; Ala Uddin, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer; Farjana Yeasmin, Head of agency Services; Kazi Faruqui. Head of Center of Excellence from MetLife Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO; Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Emerging Market Officer; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Executive Vice President & Head of Treasury Division; Mosleh Saad Mahmud, Executive Vice President & Head, Head of Liability & Cash Management from Dhaka Bank Limited. Other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD needs WTO cooperation to mitigate impact of LDC graduation’
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
DSE makes 4 proposals to facilitate investors
Advance income tax on investment in capital market must go: Mannan
‘Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision’
Tea industry must ensure workers welfare: Commerce Minister
Ausus laptop wins golden award at Computex 2023
Monash University CMO, Director visit UCB Campus


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft