Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:40 PM
Adzi Trims wins BIZZ entrepreneurial award

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB) has selected Adzi Trims Ltd for the BIZZ entrepreneurial awards for excellent performance in the apparel labelling business sector in Bangladesh.

The event is being held at the Sheraton Astana Hotel in Kazakhstan recently, says a press release.

Adzi Trims Ltd is the first labelling company to achieve this prestigious award from the WORLDCOB.

The managing director of Adzi Trims Ltd Al Shahriar Ahmed received the award on behalf of the organisation.

More than 100 companies from over 40 countries displayed their achievements and excellence in various industries.

Before Astana, the BIZZ Awards visited cities such as Houston, Rome, Dubai, Paris, Washington, Doha, Monte Carlo, Marrakesh, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and Kuala Lumpur.

The BIZZ is considered to be the most important business excellence award in the world and is given out by WORLDCOB to the most outstanding companies and business people in each country.


