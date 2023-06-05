|
StanChart gives foods to 12,000 slums dwellers, Bangabazar workers
|
Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has provided 12,000 individuals across Dhaka in need with food packages and cooked meals in partnership with the Bidyanondo Foundation recently.
A total of 2,000 households have also received food packages and the remaining 1,000 households are low-income families from Dhaka slum communities.
Each food package is designed to provide sustenance for a family for 15 days, containing rice, pulses, cooking oil, milk, and other essentials.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart, said, "It is a blessing to play a role in alleviating and reducing the hardships faced by those who are struggling to put food on the table.
The Bank is honoured to provide support to those in need in the aftermath of this tragic event."