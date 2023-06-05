Video
StanChart gives foods to 12,000 slums dwellers, Bangabazar workers

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has provided 12,000 individuals across Dhaka in need with food packages and cooked meals in partnership with the Bidyanondo Foundation recently.

A total of 2,000 households have also received food packages and the remaining 1,000 households are low-income families from Dhaka slum communities.

Each food package is designed to provide sustenance for a family for 15 days, containing rice, pulses, cooking oil, milk, and other essentials.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart, said, "It is a blessing to play a role in alleviating and reducing the hardships faced by those who are struggling to put food on the table.

Providing underprivileged residents with food packages, in a difficult time, is our way of saying that we care about the community where we work. Additionally, workers and their families were heavily impacted by the Bangabazar fire.

The Bank is honoured to provide support to those in need in the aftermath of this tragic event."


