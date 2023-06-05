Video
Thai AirAsia opens sales office in Banani

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AirAsia Group CEO (Aviation) Bo Lingam along with Paul Gerrard Caroll AirAsia Group Chief Revenue and Network and Harpreet Kaur Business Analyst AirAsia Berhad, TAS group chairman K M Mozibul Hoque and Board of Directors, inaugurated city sales counter of Thai AirAsia at 16, Tower Hamlet, Ground Floor, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani recently.  

AirAsia Group CEO (Aviation) Bo Lingam has arrived Dhaka on an official visit on 30th May 2023 accompanied by his team.  They visited sales offices of AirAsia in different locations.

During this visit Bo talk to the staffs of different department of AirAsia Bangladesh and discuss on the various issues of aviation industry and future prospect of the aviation business.


