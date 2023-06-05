Video
GIS, Royal Schools of Music to inspire musical excellence

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Glenrich International School (GIS) is delighted to announce its partnership with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), an esteemed institution dedicated to promoting music education worldwide.

This exciting collaboration is designed to open up a world of opportunities for GIS students to excel in performing arts and music, says a press release.

The signing ceremony between GIS and ABRSM took place recently at the GIS Campus. Dignitaries from both institutions, including Shafaitul Islam, Representative of ABRSM in BangladeshRamesh Mudgal, Principal, Glenrich International School; Mrs. Kumkum Habiba Jahan, Head of Junior School, Glenrich International School and Jahangir Kabir, Head of Operations, STS Capital; were present to celebrate the occasion.

Recognizing the immense value of performing arts in a child's educational journey, GIS remains committed to providing its students with a rich and diverse range of artistic experiences.

Through this agreement with ABRSM, GIS students will have the privilege of being trained by highly experienced ABRSM coaches in the art of Piano, Guitar, and Violin.

These dedicated instructors will inspire and guide GIS students on a path of musical excellence, creating newer heights of cocurricular learning opportunity in Bangladesh.

At the heart of this partnership lies the implementation of a world-class music curriculum, recommended by ABRSM, which will be taught in state-of-the-art music studios at Glenrich International School.

This exceptional curriculum, combined with the guidance of ABRSM's talented instructors, will empower students to strive for excellence and reach their full potential in the realm of harmonies.

Upon successfully completing their course, GIS students will have the opportunity to showcase their skills through ABRSM's internationally recognized assessment process, which can pave the way for them to earn a prestigious certification from the Board.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for GIS, as we strive to provide holistic and comprehensive education to our students, stepping beyond the traditional means of learning", said Ramesh Mudgal Principal, GIS.

"We are optimistic regarding this collaboration with Glenrich International School", said Shafaitul Islam, Representative of ABRSM in Bangladesh.

"By combining our expertise and resources with their spirit to bring a landmark transformation in the local education sector, we will opt to create an enriching musical environment where students can flourish and realize their hidden potential.

We strongly believe that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to top-quality music education".


