Lead stocks indices rise in post budget session on buying







At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 10.57 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 6,366. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 3.43 points or 0.24 per cent to 1,382. However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, lost 2.27 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 2,199.



Another important indicator of the market, also rose on DSE to Tk 1,254 crore, from the turnover of Tk 1198.65 crore on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 77 advanced, 100 declined, and 173 did not see any price movement.



The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Intraco Refueling Ltd., Meghna Life Ins., Sea Pearl Resorts, ADN Telecom, Rupali Life Ins., Agni Systems, Amara Net, ITC, Navana Power and CVOPRL.



Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Bengal Windsor, Meghna Life Ins., Mir Aktar Hussain Ltd., Trust Islami Life Ins., Progressive Life Ins., Agni Systems, Meghna Cement, Intraco Refueling Ltd., Padma Islami Life Ins. and ADN Telecom.



The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Meghna Pet, Meghna Condensed Milk, BD Welding, NTC, Midland Bank, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fa., Miracle Ind., Shyampur Sugar, Usmania Glass Factory and Prime Finance First Mr. Fr.



At the CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 32 points and stood 1319 points. 61 of the 220 firms that traded in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 67 has decreased and the price of 92 has remained unchanged. Tk 21.94 was traded.



