

MBL launches Global Debit Card Service on its 24th anniversary



Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, was chief guest on the occasion. He also launched a Global Debit card service for the customers in the event.



Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors and Shareholder Jalal Hossain Khan Mia, were also present on the occasion.

Mercantile Bank accountholders can use their Taka deposited in current and savings accounts for shopping, cash drawing and online payment in any currency in home and abroad.



The cards are widely accepted in Visa ATMs and POS over the world. This is also compatible to NFC (Near Field Communications) technology and capable of contactless transactions up to Tk. 5000 or equivalent. Moreover, online transactions and e-commerce payment are verified by 2FA (2 Factor Authentication).



Foreign Currency transaction with Global Debit Card is subject to endorsement of the Card to the cardholder's passport under regular Travel Quota.



MBL Chairman highlighted the Bank's significant achievements over the last years and underscored the future action plans. He also stated that Mercantile Bank have strengthened its pioneer position by the concerted effort from the Board of Directors, Management and the employees having faced the after effect of Covid-19 pandemic followed by the Ukraine-Russia war.



He also urged that Mercantile Bank would reinforce its strength and intelligence to build an Enriched Banking Ecosystem through technological upgradation for ensuring SMART BANKING to deconstruct SMART BANGLADESH. At the same time, MBL will prioritize discovering technology based products and services to make sure continuous customer services.



Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank summarized summarizing the success and limitations of the previous year in his speech.



He told reporters recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank at this fiscal year. Women entrepreneurs, Agriculture and SME sector will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and Upashkhas will be opened across the country to ensure the access of the banking services to the unbanked people.



Moreover, Digital Banking services will be easier and smart with the innovative products in the coming days, MBL CEO added.



Bank's Chairman, Managing Director, AMD Mati Ul Hasan and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD also spoke on the occasion.



