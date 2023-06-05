Video
Bidi workers demand reducing tariff on bidi in budget

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation in its reaction to the proposed budget for 2023-24 at a meeting at National Press Club hailed the Prime Minister for not increasing the tariff on bidis this time.

Bidi Workers placed a four-point demands on this occasion including reduction of tariff from Tk 18 to Tk 16 on bidis in 2023-24 budget, to repeal discriminatory advance income tax on cigarette and bidi, increasing the wages of bidi workers and stopping low quality cigarettes of British American Tobacco in the market.

Harik Hossain, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation read a written statement at the discussion meeting.  He said the main competitor of bidi is low quality cigarettes. Currently, 77 percent of the cigarette market is of law low quality.

Most of these low quality cigarettes are owned by foreign companies, he said.

The government should take necessary measures for the interest of workers in the bidi industry, he insisted, adding, "Bidi workers are living miserable lives as factories are closing one after another."

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Executive President Amin Uddin BSc, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Md Shamim Islam and Assistant Organising Secretary, Abul Hasnat Lavlu were among others present.


