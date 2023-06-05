Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad welcomes rise in safety net allocation, receivers

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has welcomed the government's move to increase the social safety net allocation in the national budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed a budgetary allocation of BDT 1,26,272 crore in the next fiscal year for the social security programmes, up by a little over 11 percent from the current fiscal year's BDT 113,576 crore.  

In this way, the size of social security allocation will be 16.58 percent of total budget allocation and 2.52 percent of GDP.
The finance minister has also proposed increasing beneficiaries by more than 8.5 lakh, which is a very timely move to give a breathing space to the poor who are grappling with rising costs of daily necessities.

He has also proposed that monthly allowances be raised by BDT 50 to BDT 200 in different categories of safety net allowances, read the budget documents.

Welcoming this move Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, in a statement said : "This timely move will give poor people some relief during this tough time. Digital disbursements of such funds are done promptly while ensuring transparency."

 From the beginning Nagad had been the first choice for the government in disbursing government allowances, education stipends and other cash aid as we ensured transparency by plugging all anomalies, he added.

In 2021 and 2022, Nagad successfully disbursed 75 percent of all the social safety net allowances, such as old-age allowance, widow allowance, allowance for the underprivileged with special needs and students with special needs, Bede community development allowance and transgender community development allowance.

Besides, Nagad also disburses 100 percent of primary education stipends, stipends under the Prime Minister's educational assistance trust, tea garden workers' living standard allowance, backward community development allowance, disabled allowance, and others.

In Covid-19 times, Nagad also twice disbursed majority portions of Prime Minister's Eid gifts - BDT 2,500 each - among poor families. And all these have made Nagad the top choice for government disbursements.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD needs WTO cooperation to mitigate impact of LDC graduation’
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
DSE makes 4 proposals to facilitate investors
Advance income tax on investment in capital market must go: Mannan
‘Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision’
Tea industry must ensure workers welfare: Commerce Minister
Ausus laptop wins golden award at Computex 2023
Monash University CMO, Director visit UCB Campus


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft