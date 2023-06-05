ISHO launches ‘Clayvolution’ to prevent single-use of plastic







The "Clayvolution" campaign is running run from 1st June to 6th June 2023, and an open for all event will be held on 5th June on the 9th floor of the ISHO Store, Baridhara, says a press release.



The 'Clayvolution' campaign aligns with the "Beat Plastic Pollution" theme of World Environment Day 2023 and will embrace the eco-friendly revolution, showcasing the art of creating visually aesthetic and sustainable clay products.

This unique approach can send out messages to people about how environment-friendly clay products can be appealing.



According to ISHO, regular usable products such as plastic bags, coffee cups, plastic straws, plastic bottles, and styrofoam boxes take 20 to 500 years to biodegrade. Using clay products can promote solutions to plastic pollution and raise awareness about eco-friendly alternatives.



During the event scheduled on 5th June'23, Isho in collaboration with Claystation will introduce a range of innovative co-designed clay products that serve as sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic items.



From reusable water bottles, and tumblers to coffee cups, these clay products offer functionality, durability, and a reduced ecological footprint.



Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO says, "Today, plastic bottles and coffee cups are one of the major contributors to plastic pollution.



They are usually used once and then discarded, leading to significant waste generation and environmental harm. We hope through this campaign we can take a step towards beating plastic pollution and bring in the notion of longevity in products."



