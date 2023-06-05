How can you suspend your TIN? Here are the rules







The minister also proposed to raise the tax-free income ceiling to Tk 350,000 from the current Tk 300,000.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced these moves in his budget speech on Thursday in the parliament, where he tabled a Tk 7.6 trillion proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.





Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, the chairman of the National Board of Revenue, defended the move in the post-budget press conference on Friday, saying people who file their returns but their earnings are within the tax-free income limit should consider the Tk 2,000 charge as a "badge of honour".



However, independent analysts and think tanks slammed the move, saying it contradicts the concept of tax-free income limit and will only add a burden to TIN holders with low income.



A handful of income tax lawyers bdnews24.com interviewed, however, suggested that there are provisions within the tax codes in Bangladesh to suspend an active TIN if the TIN holder's income level goes below the minimum threshold.



"To avail it, TIN holders must apply to the NBR detailing why they would want to suspend active TINs, and if the tax authorities find the reasoning valid, it will act accordingly," Md Yasin, an income tax lawyer, said.



He also said people of advanced age and representatives of people who have already been deceased could apply for the suspension of their respective active TINs.



The revenue board's website also supports the narrative.



If earnings fall below the taxable income and the status may not change in the foreseeable future, those people can seek to suspend his active TIN by filing an appeal to the deputy tax commissioner of the relevant tax zone.



"If the reasoning is found legitimate after due diligence and thorough investigation, the deputy tax commissioner will suspend the TIN for the time being," it said.



Under the current tax code, those individuals cannot seek to receive several government-facilitated services. The current income tax code dictates that individuals must submit returns to receive 38 government services.



These include obtaining or renewing trade licences, asking for loans of more than Tk 500,000 from banks financial institutions, applying for a credit card, and opening a postal savings account of over Tk 500,000, and purchasing a savings certificate of over Tk 500,000.



According to NBR records, there are 8.8 million TIN holders in the country, and in the last fiscal year, only 3.2 million of those filed their returns. �bdnews24.com



