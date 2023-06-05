Crisis-hit UK business lobby insists on right to survive







The Confederation of British Industry has been mired in scandal since the claims were made public this year, with reports last week claiming the CBI could collapse without major cuts.



More than a dozen women say they were sexually harassed at the CBI and two others alleged they had been raped. Police have launched an investigation.

The allegations have triggered an exodus of companies from the CBI, and new director general Rain Newton-Smith said they had been "absolutely devastating".



But speaking on BBC television, she added: "I hope we are emerging from what has been a really deep and painful crisis for us as an organisation. �AFP



