Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 June, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Crisis-hit UK business lobby insists on right to survive

Published : Monday, 5 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

LONDON, June 4: The new head of Britain's leading business lobby group on Sunday urged members to back her in a crunch vote this week as it confronts an existential crisis over alleged sexual misconduct.

The Confederation of British Industry has been mired in scandal since the claims were made public this year, with reports last week claiming the CBI could collapse without major cuts.

More than a dozen women say they were sexually harassed at the CBI and two others alleged they had been raped. Police have launched an investigation.

The allegations have triggered an exodus of companies from the CBI, and new director general Rain Newton-Smith said they had been "absolutely devastating".

But speaking on BBC television, she added: "I hope we are emerging from what has been a really deep and painful crisis for us as an organisation.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD needs WTO cooperation to mitigate impact of LDC graduation’
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
DSE makes 4 proposals to facilitate investors
Advance income tax on investment in capital market must go: Mannan
‘Budget inconsistent with Smart Bangladesh vision’
Tea industry must ensure workers welfare: Commerce Minister
Ausus laptop wins golden award at Computex 2023
Monash University CMO, Director visit UCB Campus


Latest News
NATO chief urges Turkey not to veto Sweden's bid
Jatiya Party expels Yahya Chowdhury for breaking party discipline
US, China join naval drills in Indonesia despite rifts
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Two held with phensedyl in Rangpur
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: industry group
New witness testifies in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida
Youth held with hemp in Rajbari
Verdict in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Most Read News
Heatwave: All primary schools to be shut from June 5-8
Gunman shoots employee inside Bangladeshi-owned restaurant in New York
Jamaat denied permission to hold rally in Dhaka
Chinese firm ensures top-quality smartphone production in BD
Contempt of court plea filed against Mayor Taposh
Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Private companies supply low quality milk: JS body
PM opens 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route
2 Bangladeshis receiving treatment in hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft