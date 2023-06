10 constituencies redrawn

The Election Commission has redrawn the boundaries of 10 constituencies, according to an official gazette published on Saturday.



The Election Commission has redrawn the boundaries of 10 constituencies, according to an official gazette published on Saturday.Gazipur-2, Gazipur-5, Pirojpur-1, Pirojour-2, Cumilla-1, Cumilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Noakhali-1 and Noakhali-2 are the redrawn constituencies.The redrawn Gazipur-2 comprises of Gazipur City's wards 19 to 39 and 43 to 57 and Gazipur Cantonment.Gazipur-5 comprises of Kaliganj upazila, Gazipur City's wards 40 to 42 and Baria union of Gazipur Sadar upazila.Pirojpur-1comprises of Pirojpur Sadar upazila, Nazirpur and Indurkani upazila.Pirojpur-2 comprises of Kaukhali, Bhandaria, and Indurkani upazilas.Cumilla-1 comprises of Daudkandi and Titas upazilas.Cumilla-2 comprises of Homna and Meghna upazilas.Faridpur-2 comprises of Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas excluding Krishnapur union of Sadarpur upazila.Redrawn Faridpur-4 comprises of Bhanga, Charbhadrasan upzilas and Krishnapur union of Sadarpur upazila.Noakhali-1 comprises of Chatkhil upazila and Ambarnagar, Baragaon and Nateshwar unions of Sonaimuri upazila.Noakhali-2 comprises of Senbagh and Sonaimuri upazila plus Bajra union.