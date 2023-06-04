No good news for heat oppressed people for another week







Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over districts of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the rest parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Noakhali and it may continue, according to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued on Saturday.



It said that the trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Due to the heat wave, the temperature is increasing day by day with sticky weather creating sufferings to the people. There is no good news from the Met office for the people for this week. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged, according to the Met office.



On Saturday, the country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi and Dinajpur 41�C while the temperature in almost all districts was above 36�C except Chatogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bandarban, the Met office stated.



On Saturday, 37mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet while 7mm in Srimangal and 3mm in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. According to the Met officials, there is no chance of rainfall in the country's northern region, especially in the districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions till June 10 until the seasonal wind enters the country. Extended outlook of Met office for another five days said that southwest monsoon may advance up to Teknaf coast.



The Met office, however, forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.



Due to the continuous dry and sticky weather, people across the country have been facing sufferings, especially the lower income group including rickshaw pullers and day labourers. The office going people are facing huge sufferings in transports due to intolerable warmth. Bus drivers and helpers are also facing trouble due to intolerable heat.



Our correspondent from Dinajpur reports, due to the heat wave most crops especially the litchi are being damaged. The farmers are counting huge loss losing their litchi yield.



The health service officials have urged the people of the heat wave affected region not to go outside unless it is an emergency. They have suggested the people to stay indoors and drink enough water.



Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told reporters that the southwest monsoon may advance up to Teknaf coast in next five days. It's still far away from Bangladesh cost. Once it enters the Bangladesh coast, rain may start in the Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet regions. Gradually the rain will start in other parts.



